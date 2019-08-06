Overview

Dr. Anat Benjamin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Benjamin works at Williston Park Eye Association in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.