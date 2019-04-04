Dr. Anat Ben Shlomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben Shlomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anat Ben Shlomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anat Ben Shlomo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hollywood, CA.
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2830Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2830
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
What I love about Dr. Ben-Shlomo is her sense of humor and quick wit. I was diagnosed with an Endocrine Disorder last year and she thoroughly explained the pros and cons pre-surgery without any pressure. She definitely answered all my questions and concerns. I'm so thankful for her and her team.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1306990502
Dr. Ben Shlomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ben Shlomo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ben Shlomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ben Shlomo has seen patients for Female Infertility, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ben Shlomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ben Shlomo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ben Shlomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ben Shlomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ben Shlomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.