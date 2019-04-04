See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Anat Ben Shlomo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anat Ben Shlomo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. 

Dr. Ben Shlomo works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Adrenal Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
(310) 423-2830
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders
    Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders
127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 423-2830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2019
    What I love about Dr. Ben-Shlomo is her sense of humor and quick wit. I was diagnosed with an Endocrine Disorder last year and she thoroughly explained the pros and cons pre-surgery without any pressure. She definitely answered all my questions and concerns. I'm so thankful for her and her team.
    About Dr. Anat Ben Shlomo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306990502
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anat Ben Shlomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben Shlomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ben Shlomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ben Shlomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ben Shlomo has seen patients for Female Infertility, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ben Shlomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ben Shlomo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ben Shlomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ben Shlomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ben Shlomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

