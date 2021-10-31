Overview

Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOANNINA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Heritage Valley Beaver, Saint Clair Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Upmc Altoona, Upmc East, UPMC Presbyterian, Weirton Medical Center and Wetzel County Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Pancytopenia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.