Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD

Hematology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOANNINA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Heritage Valley Beaver, Saint Clair Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Upmc Altoona, Upmc East, UPMC Presbyterian, Weirton Medical Center and Wetzel County Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Pancytopenia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5115 Centre Ave Fl 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 864-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Clarion Hospital
  • Grove City Medical Center
  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Trinity Medical Center East
  • Upmc Altoona
  • Upmc East
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Weirton Medical Center
  • Wetzel County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Pancytopenia
Myeloma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Pancytopenia
Myeloma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1962475509
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOANNINA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raptis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raptis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raptis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raptis has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Pancytopenia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raptis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Raptis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raptis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raptis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raptis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

