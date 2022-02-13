Overview

Dr. Anastasios Manessis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Manessis works at Endocrine Associate of West Village in Long Island City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.