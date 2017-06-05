Dr. Rizos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anastasia Rizos, DO
Overview
Dr. Anastasia Rizos, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Rizos works at
Locations
Family Health Center of Worcester Inc. Pharmacy26 Queen St, Worcester, MA 01610 Directions (508) 856-6580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rizos has been the first doctor to give me hope in a long time. Many physicians have made me feel as if there is no hope for me and have told me there is actually nothing else they can do to help me with certain physical or mental issues that I have. Dr. Rizos is truly someone special. Not only is she a nice person, I believe that she is truly in it to help her patients. She thinks outside of the box while coming up with the best solutions for you.
About Dr. Anastasia Rizos, DO
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346228764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Rizos accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizos.
