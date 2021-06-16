Overview

Dr. Anastasia Osipova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harvard, IL. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Osipova works at Mercy Harvard Hospital Inc - Laboratory in Harvard, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL and Woodstock, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.