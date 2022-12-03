Dr. Anastasia Luniova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luniova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasia Luniova, MD
Dr. Anastasia Luniova, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Belarus Medical University (SOM).
Dr. Luniova works at
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Pediatric Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942461447
- Children's Mercy Hospital - Kansas City (GME)
- Children's Mercy Hospital - Kansas City (GME)
- Belarus Medical University (SOM)
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
