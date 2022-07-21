Overview

Dr. Anastasia Karamanides, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Karamanides works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.