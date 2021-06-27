Dr. Anastasia Eswar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eswar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasia Eswar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anastasia Eswar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Eswar works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Neurology Associates--Massapequa880 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 541-0300
-
2
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 520-3053
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eswar?
I have to say, that Dr. Eswar helped me TRULY understand what was happening by taking the time to SHOW ME! She reviewed my MRI Visually (which is how I learn best) and explained to me what I was seeing in my MRI, clearly and understandably> It was QUITE refreshing!
About Dr. Anastasia Eswar, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1043515471
Education & Certifications
- JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eswar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eswar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eswar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eswar works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eswar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eswar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eswar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eswar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.