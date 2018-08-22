Dr. Anastasia Benson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasia Benson, DO
Dr. Anastasia Benson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Paradigm Family Health6301 Gaston Ave Ste 190P, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 810-3553
I’m so glad I decided to come see Dr Benson. She is kind and compassionate. She takes time and listens and is truly about helping you get health in a non judgmental fashion. She is helping me and my whole family work on getting healthier
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Southwestern University
- Family Practice/OMT
