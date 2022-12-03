Dr. Anas Taqatqa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taqatqa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anas Taqatqa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anas Taqatqa, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Taqatqa works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taqatqa?
I was a very good visit with Dr.Taqatqa. Everyhing was explained very well the doctor took wonderful care
About Dr. Anas Taqatqa, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538471230
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taqatqa accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taqatqa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taqatqa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taqatqa works at
Dr. Taqatqa has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taqatqa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Taqatqa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taqatqa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taqatqa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taqatqa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.