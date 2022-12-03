Overview

Dr. Anas Taqatqa, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Taqatqa works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.