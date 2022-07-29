Dr. Anas Kayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anas Kayal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anas Kayal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Kayal works at
Locations
1
SD nephrology960 W San Marcos Blvd Ste 120, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kayal turned my 82-year old mom from almost unconscious to full health in 7 day! We can't express how much we appreciate his care and knowledge!
About Dr. Anas Kayal, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851376917
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kayal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kayal works at
Dr. Kayal has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kayal speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayal.
