Dr. Anas Kawayeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Anas Kawayeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma Consultants of the Inland Empire375 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 883-2999Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Community Hospital of San Bernardino1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 887-6333
-
3
Riverside Community Hospital4445 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (909) 644-4063
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, I would like to recommend Dr. Kawayeh. I was recently seen because I suffer from constipation and bloating. He recommended a colonoscopy to secure I didn’t have anything internal going on (I am 34 years old). The day of my procedure, I felt safe and welcomed by him and his staff. When I returned for my follow up, he advised I was great and healthy! Praise the Lord!! He was patient with me and very understanding of situation. He’s great and I am very happy with his treatment and process to make me feel better.
About Dr. Anas Kawayeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821296591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
