Overview

Dr. Anas Kawayeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Kawayeh works at San Bernardino Gastroenterology Associates in Redlands, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA and Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.