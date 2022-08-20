Dr. Anas Entabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Entabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anas Entabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anas Entabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Entabi works at
Locations
West Palmdale Healthcare38925 Trade Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 274-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit I’ve had DR Entebi he has been extremely nice and caring. He takes time to listen to the patient and comes up with a solution, I have always left his office feeling confident that I would feel better.. His staff is well trained and helpful .
About Dr. Anas Entabi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1669465258
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Entabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Entabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Entabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Entabi works at
Dr. Entabi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Entabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Entabi.
