Dr. Anas Alomar, MD
Dr. Anas Alomar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus U Sch Med and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
HeartPlace North Hills4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 400, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-3915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HeartPlace Alliance4160 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 284-3915MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Great Dr. , Very nice, caring, and also great at his expertise. He also is a Dr. That will check up on his patients while recovering in the hospital.
About Dr. Anas Alomar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University Med School
- Damascus U Sch Med
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
