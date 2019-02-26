Overview

Dr. Anar Modi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Modi works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Clinton, MD with other offices in Fort Washington, MD, Hollywood, MD and Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.