Dr. Anar Modi, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anar Modi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Modi works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Clinton, MD with other offices in Fort Washington, MD, Hollywood, MD and Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunil Nachnani PC
    10403 Hospital Dr Ste 102, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 531-9190
    Monday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  2. 2
    Medstar Medical Group
    24035 3 Notch Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 292-7270
  3. 3
    Shah Associates MD LLC
    24035 Three Notch Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 373-2588
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Waldorf Medical Center
    12070 Old Line Ctr Ste 200, Waldorf, MD 20602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 705-7870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2019
    Dr . Modi specializes in ENDOCRINOLOGY not internal medicine. She is ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC! Incredibly knowledgeable, great bed-side manner, very thorough , and personanable. She takes time with each patient to ensure she has all your information, history and addresses your needs appropriately. Most importantly she is extremely knowledgeable she Clearly has a passion for her field and she genuinely cares about her patients.
    January Jones in U, MD — Feb 26, 2019
    About Dr. Anar Modi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972858785
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper University Hosp
    • Medical College Baroda
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
