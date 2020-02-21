Dr. Anar Mikailov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikailov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anar Mikailov, MD
Overview
Dr. Anar Mikailov, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 67 S Bedford St Ste 100E, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8443
2
Barrington Park Dermatological Associates PC220 Linden Oaks Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 383-4420
3
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anar Mikailov's was extremely kind, patient and professional. I went in for a routine skin check and he knew exactly what he was doing. Unlike previous dermatologists I have visited elsewhere (who were impatient and hasty to get out of there), Dr. Mikailov graciously allowed time to address any questions/concerns I had. I did not feel like I was burdening him. It's amazing how many other doctors (though you pay them, act like your questions are a burden to them). Very happy with my experience!
About Dr. Anar Mikailov, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Program
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikailov accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikailov has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikailov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikailov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikailov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikailov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikailov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.