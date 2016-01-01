Dr. Ananya Spann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ananya Spann, MD
Overview
Dr. Ananya Spann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Locations
Orland Primary Care Specialists16660 107th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 403-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ananya Spann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Minnan and Thai
- 1497779078
Education & Certifications
- CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spann accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spann speaks Minnan and Thai.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.