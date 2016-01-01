See All Pediatricians in Orland Park, IL
Pediatrics
Dr. Ananya Spann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Spann works at Duly Health and Care in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orland Primary Care Specialists
    16660 107th St, Orland Park, IL 60467

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Wellness Examination
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cluster Headache
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ananya Spann, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Minnan and Thai
    • 1497779078
    • CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Ananya Spann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Spann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Spann works at Duly Health and Care in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Spann's profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

