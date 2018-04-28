Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ananthram Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ananthram Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Su Med Coll/Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
Alvarado Hospital6655 Alvarado Rd, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-3270
Boris Khamishon MD Prof6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2301, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 229-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is nice and very friendly. Office is clean and I didn’t not have to wait to be seen, the doctor was right on time. I do have to mention that the staff from the other doctor’s across from Dr. Reddy who both share the same waiting area are loud and very unprofessional. You can basically here everything thing that is going on in their lives. The conversations have nothing to do with work. This is beyond Dr. Reddy’s control. Overall I have a very positive experience.
About Dr. Ananthram Reddy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124014923
Education & Certifications
- City Hosp Ctr
- Lincoln Med-Mh Ctr
- Su Med Coll/Madras Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
