Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Stanley Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Dr. Rathinam works at Kids Neuro Care in Orlando, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL and Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kids Neuro Care LLC
    10931 Dylan Loren Cir Ste A, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 218-4444
    Kids Neuro Care
    835 Executive Ln Ste 130, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 218-4445
    kids neuro care
    3012 17Th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 218-4445

Hospital Affiliations
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 05, 2021
    KUDOS !! Always a great experience visiting staff / Office.. Dr. Rathinam demonstrate that she really care, and listen to patient concerns.. Great choice for my Kids..
    Howard — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1811952443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pittsburgh Chldn's Hosp
    Residency
    • State University of New York
    Internship
    • State University of New York at Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • Stanley Medical College Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathinam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rathinam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rathinam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathinam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathinam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathinam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathinam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

