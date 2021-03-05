Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathinam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Stanley Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Rathinam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kids Neuro Care LLC10931 Dylan Loren Cir Ste A, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 218-4444
-
2
Kids Neuro Care835 Executive Ln Ste 130, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (407) 218-4445
-
3
kids neuro care3012 17Th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 218-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rathinam?
KUDOS !! Always a great experience visiting staff / Office.. Dr. Rathinam demonstrate that she really care, and listen to patient concerns.. Great choice for my Kids..
About Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1811952443
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Chldn's Hosp
- State University of New York
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- Stanley Medical College Hospital
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rathinam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rathinam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rathinam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rathinam works at
Dr. Rathinam speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathinam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathinam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathinam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathinam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.