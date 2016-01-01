Dr. Vellipuram accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anantha Vellipuram, MD
Overview
Dr. Anantha Vellipuram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Vellipuram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 298-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vellipuram?
About Dr. Anantha Vellipuram, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1265745582
Education & Certifications
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vellipuram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vellipuram works at
Dr. Vellipuram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vellipuram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vellipuram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vellipuram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.