Dr. Ananth Arjunan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ananth Arjunan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
Dr. Arjunan works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology Pharmacy3555 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 709-2580Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Midlothian979 Don Floyd Dr Ste 104, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (972) 723-7400Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Texas Oncology-Waxahachie1305 W Jefferson St Ste 160, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 923-7130
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my 6th chemotherapy infusion after meeting with Dr. Arjunan in his office. He went over the blood work and explained, in detail, the next steps of my treatment As always, very patient and professional when dealing with me.
About Dr. Ananth Arjunan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1194011924
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Arjunan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arjunan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arjunan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Arjunan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arjunan.
