Overview

Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Wadhwa works at Neurological Associates in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.