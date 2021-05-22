Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD
Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
St Lukes Boise Regional Medical Center125 E Idaho St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-7335
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Extremely thorough - keeps exploring until has answers. Will refer if needed.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477968188
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
