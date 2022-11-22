Dr. Anant Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anant Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anant Sharma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Locations
Denton2600 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 382-1022Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma has been an amazing doctor that has taken time to understand me as a patient and he puts me at ease when I'm scared and considers best options for my treatment. He creates an environment that you feel safe in. He knows and understands disease and what it takes to fix them.
About Dr. Anant Sharma, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.