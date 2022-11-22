Overview

Dr. Anant Sharma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Sharma works at Texas Breast Specialists in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.