Dr. Anant Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anant Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine|Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Austin Heart - Sadler East Dr1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100 Bldg J, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 767-1209
Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 795-1845
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
My mom had to have a meningioma removed. She did not care for the surgeon that she was referred to by her GP. Fortunately, a friend mentioned Dr. Anant Patel, and we could not have been more pleased. The whole experience with Dr. Patel and all his staff was first rate. So grateful to Dr. Patel for taking such good care of my mom.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1295710655
- Oh State University Hospital|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine|Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University
- Neurosurgery
