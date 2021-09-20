See All Neurosurgeons in San Marcos, TX
Neurosurgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anant Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine|Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Patel works at Austin Heart - Sadler East Dr in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Heart - Sadler East Dr
    1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100 Bldg J, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 767-1209
    Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin
    2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 795-1845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Brain Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 20, 2021
    My mom had to have a meningioma removed. She did not care for the surgeon that she was referred to by her GP. Fortunately, a friend mentioned Dr. Anant Patel, and we could not have been more pleased. The whole experience with Dr. Patel and all his staff was first rate. So grateful to Dr. Patel for taking such good care of my mom.
    Christine Schneider — Sep 20, 2021
    About Dr. Anant Patel, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1295710655
    Education & Certifications

    • Oh State University Hospital|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    • Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine
    • Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine|Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anant Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

