Dr. Anant Parikh, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Pain Specialists/Greater Lehigh1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 307, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-1757
Lehigh Valley Hospital-muhlenberg2545 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-2992
Lvpg-physical Therapist1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-1757
Lvpg Chiropractic Medicine - Hausman Road798 Hausman Rd Ste 240, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 402-1757
Lv Urology Specialty Care2101 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 402-1757
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Dr. Parikh is a wonderful practitioner. He listens to your concerns and proposes a methodical and practical approach to dealing with your issues. Very professional and caring.
- Pain Management
- 11 years of experience
- English
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
