Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS

Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS

Gastroenterology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med College Ntr University Of Health Sciences Hyderabad Ap India.

Dr. Indaram works at Long Island Queens Hearing Asso Inc in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY, Great Neck, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Queens Hearing Asso Inc
    1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 938-0100
  2. 2
    Advantage Care Physicians
    350 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 938-0100
  3. 3
    Anant Indaram, M.D.
    307 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-7210
  4. 4
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at New Hyde Park
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 352-0022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2017
    professional, courteous and caring office/surgery manners. thoroughness all around!
    evelyn smith in BELLPORT — Jan 23, 2017
    About Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629015037
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Med College Ntr University Of Health Sciences Hyderabad Ap India
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Indaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Indaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Indaram has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Indaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

