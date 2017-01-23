Overview

Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med College Ntr University Of Health Sciences Hyderabad Ap India.



Dr. Indaram works at Long Island Queens Hearing Asso Inc in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY, Great Neck, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.