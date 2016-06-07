Dr. Anant Damle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anant Damle, MD
Overview
Dr. Anant Damle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Baroda and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC5839 Harbour View Blvd Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was excellent the procedure went quick and smooth Dr Damle is always a top Dr..
About Dr. Anant Damle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1831173665
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Med College Baroda
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damle has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Damle speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Damle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.