Overview

Dr. Anang Modi, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Modi works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - 789 Park Avenue in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.