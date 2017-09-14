Dr. Ananea Adamidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ananea Adamidis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ananea Adamidis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Adamidis works at
Locations
Holy Name Hospital718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 646-0414Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Most caring, intelligent, and thorough doctor ever! Very nice to talk to, also. Helped my husband through cancer treatment recovery.
About Dr. Ananea Adamidis, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Greek
- 1235139957
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
