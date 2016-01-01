Overview

Dr. Ananda Som, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Som works at WellMed at Curlew in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.