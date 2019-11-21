Overview

Dr. Anand Vora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Vora works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, LLC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.