Dr. Anand Vora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anand Vora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Vora works at
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 247-4000Thursday7:30am - 4:00pm
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute LLC1275 E Belvidere Rd Ste 150, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 247-4000Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Midwest Anesthesia and Pain Specialists Sc2923 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (847) 247-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Anand Vora performed surgery o first my left ankle, then my right ankle. Having been left disabled by childhood Polio, I was amazed when he showed me before and after x-rays of many ankles he had surgically repaired, I now walk. No wheelchair, no cane. Dr Vora performed surgery on me, and I walk! I have experienced two miracle surgeries. Dr. Vora performed them both.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
