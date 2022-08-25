See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Anand Thakur, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (70)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anand Thakur, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Thakur works at Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Sebring, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports
    42645 Garfield Rd Ste 103, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 286-7246
  2. 2
    Sebring Office
    6325 US Highway 27 N Ste 201, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 385-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Winter Haven Hospital Inc
    200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-3210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Aug 25, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr thakur for a number of problems with my spine. He takes the time to explain to me what he thinks is best. And I have received injections from him. He's always letting you know what he's doing. Where he's working and make sure your doing fine the whole time. He's really helped me. Thanks to him I'm starting to move a feel a little better. I would definitely recommend him.
    Teresa haboush — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Anand Thakur, MD

    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thakur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thakur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thakur has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

