Dr. Anand Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Srinivasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Anand Srinivasan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Srinivasan works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Northshore Orthopaedic Institute7900 Rollins Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 866-7846
-
3
NorthShore Orthopaedic Institute225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 866-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srinivasan?
MY KNEES ARE LIKE NEW-DR. SRINIVASAN IS A WONDERFUL DR.
About Dr. Anand Srinivasan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699909887
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Baylor College of Medicine- Orthopedic Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srinivasan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srinivasan works at
Dr. Srinivasan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srinivasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srinivasan speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.