Dr. Anand Singla, MD
Dr. Anand Singla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical Center and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Dr Anand Singla is a good listener and very patient. I am a complicated case and he has taken the time to dig in and try to figure out what is going on to help me.
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Boston University Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Singla has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
