See All Urologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD

Urology
4.5 (104)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Shridharani works at UT Erlanger Urology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Erlanger East Urology Office
    1755 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 209, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-4636
  2. 2
    Academic Urology - Downtown
    975 E 3rd St # C535, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-5910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Peyronie's Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Peyronie's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Complications from Urologic Devices Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Grafts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shridharani?

    Jan 20, 2021
    Dr. Shrid is wonderful and he will take care of you. Penile Implant works great! If your having a problem go see him. The most helpful doctor in Tennessee.
    Ralph — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shridharani to family and friends

    Dr. Shridharani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shridharani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD.

    About Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992834923
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shridharani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shridharani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shridharani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shridharani works at UT Erlanger Urology in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shridharani’s profile.

    Dr. Shridharani has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shridharani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Shridharani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shridharani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shridharani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shridharani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.