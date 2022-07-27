Overview

Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Shivnani works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast in Sherman, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.