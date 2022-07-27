See All Radiation Oncologists in Sherman, TX
Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital

Dr. Shivnani works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast in Sherman, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists-Sherman
    2800 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 868-4700
  2. 2
    McKinney
    5236 W University Dr Ste 1000, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 542-8609
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770504136
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shivnani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shivnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shivnani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shivnani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shivnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shivnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

