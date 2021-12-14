Dr. Anand Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Anand Shah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Vascular - Pasadena3801 Vista Rd Ste 300, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 379-7244
-
2
Gulf Coast Vascular - Pearland10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 160A, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 347-3943Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, friendly and gave me the time and confidence I needed to move forward with my surgery. Result speaks for themselves. Very pleased that we chose to use Dr. Shah.
About Dr. Anand Shah, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1700227311
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- St Georges University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
