Overview

Dr. Anand Shah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Gulf Coast Vascular - Pasadena in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gulf Coast Vascular - Pasadena
    3801 Vista Rd Ste 300, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7244
    Gulf Coast Vascular - Pearland
    10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 160A, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3943
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Angioaccess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Occlusion Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2021
    Knowledgeable, friendly and gave me the time and confidence I needed to move forward with my surgery. Result speaks for themselves. Very pleased that we chose to use Dr. Shah.
    — Dec 14, 2021
    About Dr. Anand Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700227311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Morristown Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Morristown Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Georges University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
