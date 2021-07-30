See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Anand Shah, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anand Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Valley Orthopedic Institute in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Ridgecrest, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Orthopedic Institute
    647 W Avenue Q, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 949-8643
    Valley Orthopedic Institute Inc.
    1533 N Downs St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 446-2900
    Valley Orthopedic Institute
    24517 Town Center Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 949-8643

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center
  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
    Accepted Insurance Plans

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 30, 2021
    Excellent Dr. explains well. I would highly recommend him.
    Laraine — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Anand Shah, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700087582
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp
    • U Of Miami Jackson Mem Hosp
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    • UC San Diego
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

