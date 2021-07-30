Overview

Dr. Anand Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Valley Orthopedic Institute in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Ridgecrest, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.