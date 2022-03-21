Overview

Dr. Anand Saranathan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Saranathan works at The Kidney Health Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and End-Stage Renal Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.