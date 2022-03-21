Dr. Anand Saranathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saranathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Saranathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Saranathan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Saranathan works at
Locations
The Kidney Health Center7015 Almeda Rd Ste 3, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2101Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always very pleasing and he always understands his patient and goes above and beyond and he is will go on and on if he knows there is something wrong, doesn’t stop cause he has a heart! I know from experience been in his group since 2010 and I never had a complaint never gave me a reason! Thanks a million again
About Dr. Anand Saranathan, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760652119
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
