Dr. Anand Rughani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill Univ and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Rughani works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.