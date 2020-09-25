See All Neurosurgeons in Scarborough, ME
Dr. Anand Rughani, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anand Rughani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill Univ and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Rughani works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maine Neurosurgery
    49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 885-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Patient Ratings (15)
    Sep 25, 2020
    Dr Anand Rughani treated me for a brain tumor. He was absolutely the best Doctor a person could wish for. He was great at putting all my fears to rest and the surgery went perfect, He is the best!!!!!!!
    — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Anand Rughani, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548472343
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toronto
    • University of Vermont-FAHC
    • McGill Univ
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand Rughani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rughani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rughani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rughani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rughani works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. View the full address on Dr. Rughani’s profile.

    Dr. Rughani has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rughani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rughani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rughani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rughani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rughani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

