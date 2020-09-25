Dr. Anand Rughani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rughani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Rughani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Rughani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill Univ and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Rughani works at
Locations
-
1
Maine Neurosurgery49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rughani?
Dr Anand Rughani treated me for a brain tumor. He was absolutely the best Doctor a person could wish for. He was great at putting all my fears to rest and the surgery went perfect, He is the best!!!!!!!
About Dr. Anand Rughani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1548472343
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- University of Vermont-FAHC
- McGill Univ
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rughani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rughani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rughani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rughani works at
Dr. Rughani has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rughani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rughani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rughani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rughani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rughani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.