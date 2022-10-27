Dr. Ramanathan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand Ramanathan, MD
Overview
Dr. Anand Ramanathan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Ramanathan works at
Locations
Midwest Cardiovascular Institute801 S Washington St Fl 4, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 600-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just a simple follow up visit, but always great to get the care and info from Dr. Ramanathan.
About Dr. Anand Ramanathan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- 1306892229
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Barnes Hospital Washington University
- Barnes Hosp - Washington U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramanathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramanathan works at
Dr. Ramanathan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramanathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramanathan speaks Italian, Polish and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramanathan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.