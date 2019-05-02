Overview

Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD is a Dermatologist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Rajpara works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.