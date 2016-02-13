Dr. Anand Popli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Popli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Popli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Popli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Porter-starke Services601 Wall St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-3662
-
2
Nasr Psychiatric Services PC2814 Franklin St, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 872-1500
-
3
Porter Starke Services3176 Lancer St, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 762-9557
-
4
Northwest Health -porter85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popli?
Dr. Popli has been a lifesaver for me!!! He is a pharmaceutical genius!!! Anyone who knows him, loves and trusts him! I know I do.
About Dr. Anand Popli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1619964814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popli works at
Dr. Popli has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popli speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Popli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.