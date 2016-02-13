Overview

Dr. Anand Popli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Popli works at Porter Starke Services in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Michigan City, IN and Portage, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.