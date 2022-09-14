Dr. Anand Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Anand Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Visage Facial Plastic Surgery, SC19275 W Capitol Dr Ste 205, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 701-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had otoplasty surgery from Dr. Patel in May 2022. I'm 4 months out now and very happy with the results. I went in 3 months after the surgery for a minor issue and he took care of it right away. I felt he as well as his staff were personally concerned for my comfort and care. Everything was explained up front so I knew exactly what to expect before and after the surgery. I highly recommend this provider and clinic.
About Dr. Anand Patel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1518159599
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of San Diego, Ca
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.