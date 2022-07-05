Overview

Dr. Anand Pandey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pandey works at Alabama Heart Care LLC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.