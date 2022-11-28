Dr. Anand Panchal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Panchal, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anand Panchal, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
Dr. Panchal works at
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach440 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach460 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery875 Military Trl Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Center for Bone and Joint Surgery10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Boynton Beach8188 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 151, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
I went in to see Dr. Panchal in 2021 for broken 4th and 5th Metacarpal Bones that required surgery to repair. The surgery staff at the out patient surgery center stated he was their favorite surgeon to work with due to his thorough preparation. I must say, this was one of the best doctors I have ever seen. Very professional, very thorough, very approachable with questions. I would recommend this doctor to anyone! He is the only bone and joint doctor I will allow my family to see for consultation.
- Orthopedics
- English
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Panchal works at
