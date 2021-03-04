Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palagiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Palagiri works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (281) 687-0323
-
2
Mercy Clinic Children's Urology - Medical Tower A621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 537A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palagiri?
My son saw Dr. Palagiri for a pre op appointment. I was nervous as I was not able to be there in person with my son. Dr. Palagiri put my son and I at ease. He explained everything thoroughly and was sensitive to personal issues/barriers to surgery. He appears to be a wonderful doctor who truly cares about his patients. My son has not had his surgery yet but I feel confident in Dr. Palagiri's skills.
About Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1578769006
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palagiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palagiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palagiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palagiri works at
Dr. Palagiri has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Chordee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palagiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Palagiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palagiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palagiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palagiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.