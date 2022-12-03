Dr. Anand Murthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Murthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Murthi, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Murthi works at
Locations
MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-5055
MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 893-2731
Union Memorial Orthopaedics in Lutherville1407 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 554-4382
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Murthi from a colleague at The Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC. I was planning on traveling there for my shoulder replacement. They recommended I stay in Baltimore as the best doctor was right there. Dr. Murthi has a wonderful kind team assembled to answer all your questions. He is a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and travels the world educating other surgeons. My surgery was a complete success. I'm playing golf pain free 3 months after my surgery. And I've taken 5 shots off my handicap. With his anesthesia team I never took any pain medications since I didn't have pain after surgery. They use a new type of nerve block. I went home the same day and had lunch and dinner. I was driving 2 weeks after surgery. He's the best of the best.
About Dr. Anand Murthi, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316900509
Education & Certifications
- Charles Neer Shoulder/Elbow Fell Columbia Presby Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthi works at
Dr. Murthi has seen patients for All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murthi speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.