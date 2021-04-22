Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
1
Hayward Pharmacy27212 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 293-5668
2
Stanford Medicine Partners20642 John Dr, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 581-2559
3
Endocrinology Clinic in Danville319 Diablo Rd, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (925) 314-0260
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta has been treating me for auto-immune hyper thyroid (Graves Disease) for about 14 months. I've seen many doctors over the last 15 years due to multiple auto-immune issues. Dr. Mehta stands out. Hands down, he's the best doctor I've had on my care team. He's detailed in his explanations and makes sure all your questions and concerns are heard and answered. In our first visit he laid out the plan and gave me the statistics on my chances for remission which is information that my prior endocrinologist failed to provide. I left feeling hopeful and reassured. Of all my doctors he is the fastest at reviewing and posting lab results. And when there was something concerning with labs he called me personally before posting results. If I could, I would make him my PCP, but I understand that he is needed more in endocrinology.
About Dr. Anand Mehta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1992902605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta speaks Gujarati.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
